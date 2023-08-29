Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi To Reunite For A Film 30 Years Post Andaz Apna Apna, Shooting Starts In January

It’s been 30 years since Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi worked together in Andaz Apna Apna, which attained cult status with the passing time and is remembered as one of the most iconic comic capers in Indian cinema. Buzz is that, the duo is reuniting for the second time to deliver another massive entertainer.

A source close to Pinkvilla informed that Aamir and Rajkumar are reuniting for an out-and-out entertainer, 30 years since their first film. “Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi have been discussing a subject for a while now and things have finally fallen into place. Aamir has loved what’s developed by Santoshi and has been sitting with him to work on all the aspects over the last few months.” The source also added that the film is currently in its pre-production stage and will go on floors in January 2024.

The source also revealed that they have locked December 2024 for the film’s release. “Aamir and Rajkumar Santoshi are all set to bring their entertainer during the Christmas 2024 weekend. The prep work is going on in full swing and the film is all ready to roll out in January,” the source informed, and further added that this would be the 16th film from Aamir’s production house.

On a closing note, the report also stated that, “Aamir and Rajkumar Santoshi have inked a two-film deal. While Aamir has committed himself to act in the first of the two films, the second one will go on floors later in 2025. Aamir was taken aback by both the subjects and has happily associated himself with the director known for cults like Ghayal, Ghatak, Damini, Khakhee, Bhagat Singh among others.

Aamir Khan has been on an acting break after the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor has been enjoying his time with family and kids.

The 2022 film Laal Singh Chadha, generated controversy and proved to be a commercial disappointment. This movie, based on the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, featured Kareena Kapoor Khan in a prominent role alongside Khan. The cast also comprised notable actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, Manav Vij, Sanjay Dutt, and Vijay Sethupathi in significant parts.