Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor In The Running For Rajkumar Hirani's Lala Amarnath Biopic? What We Know

Rajkumar Hirani is currently involved in the post-production process of his upcoming film Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan. As this social comedy entertainer nears its release on the Christmas weekend later this year, the director is already gearing up for his next project. Hirani’s next directorial will be a biopic on Independent India’s inaugural cricket captain, Lala Amarnath. Interestingly, rumour mills are abuzz that Hirani has in mind two actors to take on the lead role in this sports biopic.

According to exclusive news from Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are the leading candidates for the role in the Lala Amarnath biopic. Rajkumar Hirani is keeping his casting options flexible and intends to make a decision once the script is complete. A source close to the project revealed that the filmmaker wants to consider either Aamir or Ranbir. “Like his previous films, this one has also first gone to Aamir, who has liked the script and shown his interest. In case Aamir passes it up, the filmmaker will go to Ranbir, who headlined his last blockbuster, Sanju. Hirani has briefly spoken to Ranbir about it and will formally approach him after Aamir’s final response," a source close to the development told the entertainment portal.

The Lala Amarnath biopic is in the script stage and should start filming next year’s second half. Aamir and Ranbir’s roles will depend on their schedules. Aamir is starting a new film in January 2024, while Ranbir has ‘Ramayana’ in the works for early 2024. Added the source, “Ramayana is a very pre- and post-production-heavy project. It will require Ranbir relatively less time to shoot on physical sets, as a significant portion will be filmed using Chroma technology. Same for Aamir, as his next film is a medium-budget project that will wrap up within three months. As of now, Hirani is sitting with writers on a regular basis, giving final touches to Lala Amarnath’s story, and will decide on the cast only after the release of Dunki." It is being said that the role might also go to Vicky Kaushal if it doesn’t materialize with Aamir and Ranbir.