A few months after Aamir Khan’s adaptation of Forrest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha failed to impress movie lovers at the box office, the actor had announced that he was taking a break from acting and going to focus on his family. Later, a few reports suggested that Aamir Khan might tackle yet another adaptation in the form of Campeones, which is an official remake of 2019 Spanish film, ‘Campeones’, but only as a producer. The actor had approached Salman Khan to headline his film. Now, the latest buzz is that the film is being delayed due to differences between Aamir and Salman Khan.

As per a report in Mid Day, Salman Khan has suggested a few changes in the Hindi adaptation, which is being helmed by RS Prasanna. The report suggested that Aamir Khan and the director are not in agreement with Salman’s modifications and it looks like getting Salman to sign up for the film will be an uphill task now.

Previously, Salman Khan express his inclination towards the subject of the film and if things go well, they might take it on floors in the coming months. The source to Bollywood Hungama had revealed, “Salman too has liked the subject and is sitting with Aamir to decide on multiple aspects - right from the shooting schedule to the locations and other aspects. Both Salman and Aamir are planning to take the film on floors in June 2023."

Not only that, if everything goes as planned, Aamir Khan will be officially announcing the project on his birthday. The source stated, “The narration will happen soon. In fact, Aamir is keen to announce this epic collaboration on his birthday in March. He is hopeful that everything will fall in place by March 14."

Speaking of the Campeones, directed by Javier Fresser and released in 2018, Campeones was a comedy-drama film which highlighted the story of a basketball coach who works with a team of mentally disabled players as part of his community service. At the time of it’s release, Campeones had become the highest-grossing Spanish language film of 2018 in Spain. Meanwhile, an American remake titled Champions is all set to hit the theatres on March 10 of this year.

