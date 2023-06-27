Aamir Khan Sees Off His Guests Barefoot, Reveals Gippy Grewal: 'He's Not Bothered'

Actor Aamir Khan surprised everyone by attending the trailer launch event of Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 3. He broke into an impromptu jig to the beats of dhol and spoke the importance of promoting regional cinema.

Post the event, Aamir hosted the film’s cast and crew at his house. Comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni were also present at the do.

During an interview with The Lallantop, actor-singer Gippy Grewal mentioned that Aamir Khan, an old friend of his, extended his support to Carry On Jatta 3. Aamir even asked Gippy if there was anything specific he wanted him to say at the trailer launch event. However, Gippy insisted on Aamir’s genuine feedback and nothing more.

Gippy shared in Hindi, “That’s his way. I’ve never mentioned it before, but whenever I visit him, he always comes down to bid me farewell. And 99% of the time, he does it without any shoes. I keep telling him to wear some footwear, but he doesn’t seem bothered. This happened at his house, but there was a time when I visited him at a star hotel in Chandigarh, and he insisted on seeing me off once more."

He added, “There was some wedding function happening at the hotel, and there was a huge crowd because of it. I told him that there were too many people and that he shouldn’t come down, but he pointed out that they’d recognise me, so how does it matter if they recognise him as well. This time at his house, there were so many people, and he saw each one of them off individually. And we won’t go back upstairs until you’ve left. Everyone wanted to chat with him also, and there was such a line of cars, we thought we’d be stuck there for a long time.”