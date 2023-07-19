Aamir Khan To Pawan Kalyan, Actors Whose Nephews Also Worked as Leading Heroes

Many actors in the film industry have connections with popular actors. Some of them are the sons and daughters of popular stars, while others are part of the film families. This practice of nepotism is often criticised by the audience, but the truth is that it is quite prevalent in all industries and fields. We’ve heard that the sons of various actors are given a debut film, but today we will look at actors whose nephews are also actors and are doing well in the industry:

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej: Pawan Kalyan will soon be seen sharing screen space with his nephew. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release, as it is expected to hit theatres on July 28. While Pawan Kalyan is a massive star in the South Indian film industry, Sai Dharam Tej has also made a name for himself through his acting abilities.

Allu Aravind and Ram Charan: Allu Aravind is one of the most popular producers in the South Indian film industry. His sister’s son is Ram Charan, who has become a huge name in the country after his fantastic performances throughout his career.

Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya: Naga Chaitanya entered Tollywood as the son of Superstar Nagarjuna. But he is also the nephew of Venkatesh Daggubati, as his mother is Venkatesh’s sister. They both have acted together in various films, like Premam and Venky Mama.

Mahesh Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi: There are various nephew-uncle relations in Bollywood as well. Popular Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt has a nephew who works in the film industry as well. Emraan Hashmi, who has made a huge name for himself in the industry, is the son of Mahesh Bhatt’s sister. Emraan has a massive fan following and is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood.

Aamir Khan and Imran Khan: Aamir Khan launched his nephew in Bollywood with the film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. He became the nation’s heartthrob after the film. After working on a few films, he decided to quit acting.