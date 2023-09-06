Aamir Khan To Start Shooting For Champions Remake In January; Here’s What We Know

Aamir Khan, who has been on an acting break, is gearing up for an exciting project that’s generating buzz across the film industry. Recently, there was an announcement that the actor’s next will be released on Christmas in 2024. But now Pinkvilla’s exclusive report claims that Aamir will start shooting for his next film, which is a remake of the Spanish film Champions, in January next year.

Pinkvilla report states that the industry is buzzing with the conversation that Aamir’s immediate next is going to be the RS Prassana-directed sports drama, which is the official adaptation of the Spanish Film, Champions. “The prep work is done and it’s ready to go on floors in January. It’s a quick 70-day film and Aamir will be able to get it ready for a Christmas 2024 release,” revealed a source close to the development. Farhan Akhtar was confirmed to feature in the Champions remake initially, however, had to step back eventually due to date issues.

Champions will be followed by the Rajkumar Santoshi film. “Rajkumar Santoshi film needs little more time to go on floors and will be the second one to roll for Aamir,” the source informed.

On August 29, Taran Adarsh announced saying, “#Xclusiv… AAMIR KHAN LOCKS CHRISTMAS 2024 FOR NEXT FILM… Aamir Khan Productions’ Prod No. 16 [not titled yet], starring #AamirKhan in the lead role, to release on 20 Dec 2024 #Christmas2024. Pre-production of the film is ongoing and the film goes on floors on 20 Jan 2024… More details to follow soon.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The 2022 film Laal Singh Chadha, generated controversy and proved to be a commercial disappointment. This movie, based on the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, featured Kareena Kapoor Khan in a prominent role alongside Khan. The cast also comprised notable actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, Manav Vij, Sanjay Dutt, and Vijay Sethupathi in significant parts.