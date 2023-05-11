Aamir Khan Sports Red Tracksuit As He Poses With Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree; Photo

Aamir Khan has always had the reputation of bringing audiences quality content through the course of his prolific career spanning over three decades. Even though his last film Laal Singh Chaddha turned out to be a dud, the actor seems to be back in his cheerful spirits as evident from a lovely picture shared by Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma.

The actor, director and choreographer dropped a snap on her Instagram timeline on Thursday that featured herself posing with Aamir Khan and husband Yuzvendra. In the picture, Dhanashree donned a white top and grey pants. Aamir Khan looked happy in a bright red sportswear ensemble. Yuzvendra Chahal rocked a funky printed black shirt that was paired with matching trousers and floppy slippers. The picture was supposedly clicked inside a cricket stadium in-between takes for an IPL ad. She wrote in the caption, “Threepeat #iykyk(with fire emojis)".

Fans were quick to react with endearing comments. One of them wrote, “Such a beautiful pic Dhanashree Ma’am!" Another one commented, “Lord Chahal with Aamir Khan!" Others spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Aamir Khan announced his intention to take a break from acting in order to spend quality time with his family, following the release of Laal Singh Chaddha last year. As per news agency ANI, he is undergoing a meditation course in Nepal right now. Aamir has embarked on an eleven-day vipassana meditation journey in the country. He travelled to the Vipassana Meditation Centre situated in Budhanilkantha city, approximately 12 kilometres from Kathmandu. It is popular as one of the city’s most prominent meditation centres.

A representative of the Vipashna Center in Nepal revealed to ANI that Aamir Khan has enrolled in an 11-day Vipashna meditation program and has already commenced the session. “Yes, he is here to undergo 11 days Vipashna meditation. He has already been enrolled in the session from today. From the airport he directly came to Budhanilkantha and started the session," said Rup Jyoti, an official at the meditation centre.

Ever since Aamir has taken a hiatus from acting, he has not revealed any plans for new projects. However, he does make infrequent appearances at film festivals, public events, and parties. Recently, he was spotted at Arpita Khan’s Eid party and at the opening ceremony of the National Conclave Mann Ki Baat @100 in Delhi last month. During the event, the actor was all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his creative strategy in interacting with the citizens.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ classic Forrest Gump.