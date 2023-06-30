Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots 2 Confirmed? Raju Aka Sharman Joshi Shares Big Update

Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots remains one of the most loved movies till date and now it has been revealed that the sequel of the film is also likely to happen soon. In a recent interview, Sharman Joshi, who played the role of Raju in 3 Idiots, shared that the director Rajkumar Hirani is keen on making the film’s sequel.

“Kitna maza aayega agar yeh hua toh (If this happens, it will be a lot of fun)," Joshi told DNA and then added, “Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) sir is aware of the love. And he doesn’t want to disappoint the audience. He has shared a few ideas with me about the sequel. But when you ask him about it after a few months, he reveals that the ideas are not working out."

“So he is keen to make it (the sequel). Whenever it will happen, we will enjoy working on it, and the audience will enjoy watching it," the actor further shared.

Released in December 2009, 3 Idiots was directed by Rajkumari Hirani. The film starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani and Mona Singh among others in key roles. The film was widely loved by all and earned Rs 400 crore worldwide.

Earlier this year too, rumours of 3 Idiots sequel made headlines after Aamir Khan re-united with Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan for an advertisement. Kareena too had shared a video teasing the commercial in which she said, “I just got to know that when I was on a holiday that these three were upto something. This press conference ka clip that is going around is from the secret that these three are keeping from us. Something is fishy and please don’t say this is Sharman ka some movie promotion. I think they are coming for a sequel. But only these three, without me? I don’t think even Boman knows about this. Calling Boman right now to check aakhir chal kya raha hai yaar. This smells like a sequel for sure.”

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani is currently working with Shah Rukh Khan for their much-awaited movie, Dunki. It also stars Taapsee Pannu in a key role and is likely to hit theatres in December this year.