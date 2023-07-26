Aamir Khan's Dangal To Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, 6 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Movies Of All Time

Over the years, Bollywood has witnessed numerous blockbuster hits that have not only captivated audiences with their compelling stories, action-packed sequences, and melodious songs but have also shattered box office records. Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan are among the six highest-grossing Bollywood movies that have left a lasting impact on the industry and delighted moviegoers worldwide. Let’s take a closer look at these films that created a storm in the box office-

Dangal

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and featuring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, and Sanya Malhotra, Dangal was made with a budget of Rs 70 crore. It grossed Rs 538.03 crore in India and a staggering Rs 1,960 crore worldwide.

Pathaan

Siddharth Anand directs Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, and more. The film’s Indian Box Office earnings reached Rs 654 crore in terms of gross collection, with a global collection of Rs 1,050 crore, making it the second-highest-grossing movie. The film was produced with a massive budget of Rs 240 crore.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan starred Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 90 crore. The movie made a record collection by minting Rs 444 crore in India. The movie collected Rs 918 crore at the worldwide box office.

Secret Superstar

Advait Chandan helmed Secret Superstar which featured Zaira Wasim, Aamir Khan and Meher Vij in key roles. The low-budget movie was made with approx Rs 15 crore. But it broke all the records at the box office. As per Bollywood Hungama, the movie minted Rs 63.40 crore in India in terms of net collection, but it charted history with its worldwide box office gross collections amounting to approximately 880 crore.

PK

PK is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and released in 2014 and was made with a budget of Rs 84 crore. At the Indian Box Office, its gross earning is Rs 450 crore, while worldwide its gross collection is Rs 616 crore. The movie starred Anushka Sharma, Aamir Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in important roles.

Sultan

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sultan starred Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The movie was released in 2016 and was made with a budget of Rs 90 crore. Its gross Indian box office collection is Rs 417.29 crore, meanwhile, its gross worldwide income is 614.49 crore.