Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan's Latest Pics With 'No Fancy Things' Impress Internet

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her beau a few months ago. Recently, she gave a sneak peek into her life by posting a few photos on social media. The photos showed Ira and her fiance Nupur Shikhare. Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, “Cuties and my pink shirt.” She also tagged her fiance. In the photos, Ira Khan can be seen dressed in a pink collared shirt, black sports bra and a matching bottom as she flaunted her bare midriff for the camera. In yet another photo, the couple can be seen posing adorably. One of the snaps shows the duo hanging out with a friend. The post also included a solo photo of Nupur. The clicks show them with all smiles and having a good time together.

Nupur reacted to the post by dropping a kiss emoji and a red heart. Some social media users targeted Nupur and trolled him in the comments section. An individual pointed out how she, being the daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, stays with a “middle-class man” with “old tiles flooring”, a “normal bed” and “no fancy things.” Some attempted to troll his looks as well.

Some others adored their photos and showered them with love. A fan defended them and hit back at the trolls by writing, “What’s so bad in living a simple life? She has no greed for materialistic things. Maybe she values people and relationships more than anything else.” One user wrote, “Cuties! Miss ya’ll.” Another person commented, “You did the right thing by making your best friend your life partner.”

On November 18, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare exchanged rings in the presence of their close friends and family members. The intimate ceremony was attended by many including actor Imran Khan, Aamir Khan’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, and actress Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Ira is the daughter of Reena Dutta, Aamir’s first wife. With her, he also has a son named Junaid. After his divorce from her in 2002, Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005 and welcomed their son Azad via surrogacy in 2011.