Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan To Star In A Supernatural Love Story; Report

Aamir Khan is known as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. Well, currently he has taken a break from acting after his last release Laal Singh Chadha failed at the box office. But now there is news coming in that he will be producing his son Junaid Khan’s upcoming supernatural love story. It is worth mentioning here that the star kid is all set to make his acting debut.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Junaid Khan’s film with Aamir Khan Productions will be a slice-of-life love story with a supernatural touch. Junaid will be seen playing the role of an insurance investigator who falls in love with the spirit of a woman in a coma. Sunil Pandey, who has long been associated with Aamir and has assisted on films such as Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, Delhi Belly, and Laal Singh Chaddha, has come on board to direct this yet-untitled movie. Pandey has already begun pre-production and will officially commence shooting around October or November in Japan. The leading lady of the movie hasn’t been finalized yet.

Junaid Khan will start his journey in the film industry and is rumoured to have been signed for the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit film Love Today. Junaid Khan has reportedly been approached for the role, and his casting is expected to be finalised soon. The official announcement is awaited. Apart from Junaid, the film will also feature Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and will be produced by Phantom Studios. The remake of Love Today is a big project and it will go on floors sometime later this year.

Love Today is a 2022 Tamil romantic comedy-drama written and directed by Pradeep Ranganathan. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan, along with Ivana, Raveena Ravi, Yogi Babu, Sathyaraj, and Raadhika Sarathkumar in lead roles. The movie received widespread critical acclaim from critics and audiences and was a huge commercial success at the box office.

For the unversed, Aamir’s son has also acted in a film titled Maharaja, under the Yash Raj banner. The film also stars Sharvari Wagh and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.