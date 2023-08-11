Aankhen To Darr, Three Blockbuster Movies Released Back To Back 30 Years Ago

The 1990s is often hailed as the pinnacle of the Hindi entertainment industry, a time when laughter-filled comedies, heartwarming romances, and unforgettable music reigned supreme. It was an era when five iconic stars held the reins of Bollywood, overshadowing the competition and setting new standards for success. The remarkable aspect is that movies like Khalnayak, Darr, and Aankhen, with a combined budget of around Rs 9 crore, managed to rake in a staggering Rs 70 crore at the box office, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

Amidst the backdrop of 1993, the stars who shone the brightest included Sunny Deol, Shahrukh Khan, Govinda, Chunky Panday, and Sanjay Dutt. These actors graced the silver screen with a string of hits, capturing the hearts of audiences across the nation. While various other films featuring different actors also hit the theatres during this period, they struggled to compete with the juggernaut of these iconic releases. Movies like Shatranj, Bedardi, Tadipaar, and Aulad Ke Dushman failed to make a dent at the box office, while the trio of Khalnayak, Darr, and Aankhen rose to unparalleled success.

Aankhen

Aankhen, released in 1993, is a prime example of this era’s cinematic magic. Starring Chunky Panday and Govinda in pivotal roles, the film was an action-packed comedy directed by David Dhawan and written by Anees Bazmee. The chemistry between Govinda and Chunky Panday proved to be a winning formula, as the film made an unexpected splash at the box office. Despite its budget of less than Rs. 2 crore, Aankhen emerged as a monumental success, grossing Rs. 45.85 crore and netting Rs. 35.5 crore. The movie’s massive popularity allowed it to run in theatres for an impressive 12 weeks.

Khalnayak

Khalnayak, another 1993 release, was an action crime film written, directed, and produced by Subhash Ghai. The movie, starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff, captured attention for its gripping narrative and chart-topping songs, most notably Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai. Despite a budget of Rs. 3.75 crores, Khalnayak surpassed expectations by earning a whopping 24 crores.

Darr

Darr, also from 1993, saw Shahrukh Khan and Sunny Deol take centre stage, with Juhi Chawla in a prominent role. The psychological romantic thriller, produced by Yash Chopra under Yash Raj Films, showcased Shahrukh Khan’s remarkable acting prowess and played a significant role in solidifying his position as the king of Bollywood. The movie’s budget of Rs 3.25 crores translated into an impressive box office collection of Rs 21.30 crores.