AAP MP Raghav Chadha BREAKS Silence On Parineeti Chopra Wedding Rumours, Blushes and Teases 'Jashn'

Raghav Chadha, who is rumoured to be dating Parineeti Chopra, couldn’t hide his blush when a couple of reporters asked him about reports of his wedding with the star. On Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP spoke to a couple of news channels about his political party’s national party status when he was asked about Parineeti. The politician opted to evade the questions but did tease a ‘celebration.’

Speaking with Aaj Tak, the politician was asked, “Parineeti ki khoob charcha ho rahi hai (There is a lot of discussion about you and Parineeti)." Raghav blushed and said with a laugh, “Aaj jashn manaiye ki Aam Aadmi Party national party bani hai. Aur kai saare jashn manane ka mauka ayega. (Today let’s celebrate AAP’s national party status. You’ll get a lot more opportunities to celebrate in future)."

When NDTV asked him the same, Raghav said, “I will tell you. We will have a separate interview on that." Meanwhile, Parineeti was spotted making her way to Mumbai after a trip. The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, rumours did the rounds suggesting that Raghav and Parineeti are getting engaged on April 10. While Parineeti and Raghav did not address the rumours, Parineeti seemingly confirmed her romance with Raghav Chadha with her recent cute Instagram gesture. Raghav recently shared a video of him addressing rallies in various cities. He was also seen interacting with the public and clicking photos with them in the video. And, Parineeti was quick to like the video.

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram.

