Aaradhya Bachchan’s Airport Look Goes Viral, Know How Much Her Gucci Bag Costs

Celebrity couple Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. Videos and images of the family surfaced on social media platforms. Aaradhya’s airport outfit looks adorable. Her light blue straight-cut jeans paired with a t-shirt and a Gap jacket create a stylish and comfortable look. The multicoloured sneakers add a fun touch to her ensemble. Tying her hair in a hairband partially gives her a cute and messy hairdo, adding to her overall charm. What grabbed everyone’s attention was her bag. It seems like Aaradhya’s backpack is quite stylish and luxurious, as it bears the logo print and stars of the renowned luxury brand Gucci. The yellow accents on the straps, zip, and side portions add a trendy touch to the overall design. She surely knows how to carry her fashion with grace at a young age. The cost of Aaradhya Bachchan’s Gucci backpack is approximately $1652 or Rs 1,35,448 in Indian currency.

Abhishek was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, denim jeans, and white sneakers, and accessorised with a cap and glasses. Aishwarya donned a black outfit, and sneakers, and carried a bag.

Fans reacted positively to Aaradhya. She was being praised for her sweetness and humility, with many expressing excitement about her future as a beautiful young lady. Aishwarya Rai is receiving numerous compliments on her amazing and beautiful appearance, and fans are also admiring the overall simplicity and beauty of the entire family. The love and admiration for them are evident in fans’ comments.

On Instagram, a paparazzi shared a video showing Abhishek leading the way, followed by Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan. Upon leaving the terminal, Aaradhya charmingly greeted the paparazzi with folded hands, saying “namaste” (hello). As they headed towards their car, both Aishwarya and Aaradhya had smiles on their faces.

Before getting into the car, Aaradhya glanced at the paparazzi and silently mouthed “Hi”. Aishwarya, on the other hand, greeted them with a warm, “Namaste, kaise ho (Hello, how are you)?" As Aishwarya got inside the car, Abhishek smiled at the paparazzi and shut the door. Before leaving, he also took a moment to pose with a fan.