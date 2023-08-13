Aaradhya Bachchan’s Video Wearing Makeup In School Uniform Goes Viral; Watch

Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, has always managed to grab headlines. Well, today also the young kid has taken the internet by storm after a video of her surfaced online. The video shows Aaradhya dressed in her school uniform with makeup applied. The video took no time in going viral.

In the video, shared on a fan page, we can see Aaradhya wearing make-up and holding an instrument while getting prepared for her school event with her friends. As many portals report that fans have reacted by calling the star kid “really cute” and showered their blessings and love in the comments section. One Instagram user wrote, “She is growing gracefully," another user wrote, “Adorable, God bless and keep all these kids safe as they grow up in a treacherous world.”

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaradhya ♡ (@aaradhyaraibachchanofficial)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has often been trolled for being extra protective about her daughter. She is always seen holding her daughter’s hand in public. Speaking with ETimes, Abhishek Bachchan was speaking about Aaradhya adapting to the world of stardom when he credited Aishwarya for helping Aaradhya to get acustomed to it all. “Thankfully, her mother has seamlessly eased her into this world. I think it was very important and Aishwarya handled it beautifully that it wasn’t made into a big deal for her that both her grandparents are from the film world and both your parents are from a film world. We didn’t make it into a ‘big thing’," he said.

The actor went on to add that he credits this to Aishwarya. “She allows me to go out and make my films and she takes care of Aaradhya," he added. When he was asked if Aaradhya is a movie buff or has a favourite film of the actor, Abhishek said, “She doesn’t really want to compulsively watch movies, she’s happy doing other things. At some level, I don’t want to ask her which is her favourite film of mine. I don’t think I want to because I’ll get a brutally honest answer and I don’t think I’m ready for that (with a laugh)."

Aaradhya was born in November 2011. Unlike most star kids, Aaradhya has stayed away from the limelight and makes most appearances with Aishwarya. She was recently seen accompanying Aishwarya to Cannes and was also a part of the Ponniyin Selvan 2 screening in Chennai before that.