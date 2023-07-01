Aarya To Maharani, Crime And Action Thriller Series To Binge Watch This Weekend

Digital streaming platforms have a plethora of content to offer their consumers. It does get difficult to choose from such a vast variety of shows and films. If you are in favour of the crime and action genre, here’s a list of some Indian productions that you must add to your watchlist. Read on.

Maharani

Maharani is currently streaming on Sony Liv. Huma Qureshi stars as the lead. The series has had two seasons so far and is loosely based on the incidents in Bihar back in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav appointed his wife Rabri Devi as his successor.

Rudra - The Edge of Darkness

Ajay Devgn made his OTT debut with this 2022 thriller series, which is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The series is an adaptation of the British show, Luther. It also featured Raashii Khanna and Esha Deol in key roles.

Bard of Blood

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, this Netflix original series is a gripping espionage thriller. The show has strong performances by Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari and Sohum Shah. The plot follows an exiled RAW agent Kabir Anand, who is sent on a secret assignment in Balochistan.

Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story

The series, starring Pratik Gandhi, is streaming on SonyLIV. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the story is inspired by the 1992 Indian stock market scam by Harshad Mehta and is based on journalist Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu’s book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away.

Aarya

The series marked Sushmita Sen’s digital debut and currently has two seasons streaming on Disney+Hotstar. This is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza.

The Great Indian Murder

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, this series based on Vikas Swarup’s novel Six Suspects, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha, and Paoli Dam play pivotal roles in the series.

Bombay Begums

Alankrita Shrivastava created this series, which is now streaming on Netflix. Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, and Plabita Borthakur play the key characters that follow the lives of five ambitious women as they navigate their lives in modern-day Mumbai.