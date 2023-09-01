Aashiqui 3 Update: Kartik Aaryan To Romance THIS Tiger Shroff Co-Star In Anurag Basu’s Film?

The third part of Anurag Basu’s musical Aashiqui will be headlined by Kartik Aaryan and if recent reports are to be believed, the makers have finalised the leading lady of the film too. Reportedly, Akanksha Sharma is likely to be finalised for the film. “Akanksha has had multiple meetings with the makers of the film and there is a possibility that things might get locked,” a source cited by E-Times claimed.

“Akanksha is a fresh new face and makers of ‘Aashiqui’ have always looked out for fresh pairings; be it Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal or Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur," the insider added.

Akanksha Sharma has predominantly worked in the Kannada industry. She also shared the screen space with Tiger Shroff earlier for the music video ‘Disco 82’.

The first ever Aashiqui starring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal in the lead hit theatres in July 1990. The sequel of the movie was headlined by Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. It was released in April 2013. Kartik Aaryan announced the third part of the franchise in September 2022 i.e. just after the success of his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Later, talking to Variety about Aashiqui 3, Kartik said, “The timeless classic Aashiqui is something I grew up watching and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

In June this year, Aditya Roy Kapoor also reacted to Kartik replacing him for Anurag Basu’s musical and shared that he is really looking forward for the movie. “Kartik and Fatima, is it? I mean when I first heard of it people asked me if I wanted to be a part of it. In the second film, I took a long swim, so I don’t think my character can return for a sequel. I think the team that they are putting together, from what we are hearing, is a great team. And I am really looking forward to it as a film watcher to see what they do with the next part,” he said as quoted by Indian Express.

Reportedly, Aashiqui 3 is currently in the pre-production stage. Its release date has not been announced as of now.