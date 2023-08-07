Aashiqui To Sholay, Bollywood Films With Unforgettable Music

Bollywood has always left an indelible mark on the audience through its extravagant style of filmmaking. Music is considered an important instrument for conveying stories in the Hindi film industry. The types of songs that are made play an important role in defining the success of the film. In most Bollywood films, the romantic scenes between the hero and the heroine are portrayed through songs. There are many such films whose music has played a crucial role in pulling audiences to the theatre. So, let’s look at films whose music albums were huge hits among the audience:

Aashiqui: Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui was released in 1990. The film starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal in the lead roles, and it went on to become one of the most popular films in Bollywood. The whole album of the film was a super hit among the audience. The music album of Aashiqui was composed by the musical duo Nadeem-Shravan, and most of the songs were sung by Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal. The songs in the film are still very popular.

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun: Hum Aapke Hain Koun is among the most popular films of the 1990s. The film was directed by Sooraj Barjatya and starred Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. As the film turned out to be a big hit among the audience, the songs in the film were also well received. Some of the songs from the film are still played during wedding festivities.

Dil Se: Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta, was a big hit at the box office. Apart from attaining superhit status, the music in the film was highly appreciated. AR Rahman was the music director, and songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Dil Se Re, Jiya Jale, and more are still quite popular among the audience.

Madhumati: Director Bimal Roy’s iconic film Madhumati, starring Dilip Kumar and Vyajayanthimala, is a classic in Hindi cinema. Salil Chowdhury provided the music for the film, and the whole album was well-received by the audience. Even after almost six decades, the songs in the film are quite popular among the audience.

Sholay: One of the most iconic films in the history of Indian cinema, Sholay, was directed by Ramesh Sippy. The film had a cast full of stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. The music in the project was given by legendary musician RD Burman, and songs like Yeh Dosti, Holi Ke Din, Mehbooba Mehbooba, Haa Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc. became huge hits among the audience.