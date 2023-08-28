ABCD 2 Star Lauren Gottlieb Engaged to Beau Tobias Jones: 'I’m the Luckiest Girl in the World To...'

Lauren Gottlieb is engaged! The actress-dancer, who was seen in Remo D’Souza’s ABCD 2 (Anybody Can Dance 2) announced that she has said yes to her boyfriend Tobias Jones. Lauren took to Instagram and shared photos from the dreamy proposal that took place in Aruba. Along with the happy proposal pictures, Lauren penned a note revealing details about their love story and said that the ‘good part has only just begun!!’

“A million times YES 💍 Officially Forever 💘," she began the note. “Tobias, you are the man of my dreams!! I always knew there was that perfect combination of a man who is super driven, spontaneous, fun, and wild, and equally as loving, kind, caring, and patient. You are all these things and so much more!" Lauren wrote.

“After that first phone call we had from Los Angeles to London I just knew we were supposed to be in each others lives. For that year and a half we built the best foundation of love and respect. I feel so blessed our paths finally crossed so we could fall in love! Thank you for bringing so much love, joy, and pure happiness in my entire life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to be your fiancé. The good part has only just begun!!" she added.

“Lauren, you are the most beautiful person inside and out and I am truly blessed that I get to spend the rest of my life with you. Since being together I can’t imagine life without you and can’t wait to continue making memories & experiencing the world together. I knew the perfect women was out there and I am forever grateful to have found my soulmate," the note read.

Her friends took to the comments section and showered the couple with love. Rannvijay Singha wrote, “Congratulations!!!!" Karishma Tanna Bangera added, “Omg omg omg congratulations baby doll❤️." Karan Tacker added, “Congratulations!!!" Drashti Dhami said, “Awwwwwwwwwwwww congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️".