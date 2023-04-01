Abdu Rozik and MC Stan Finally Speak To Each Other On Call? Sajid Khan Reveals It All

Abdu Rozik and MC Stan’s fight is no secret. The two, who were a part of ‘Mandali’ in Bigg Boss 16 house, recently lashed out at each other via their respective statements. However, looks like they have now spoken to each other over a phone call. Sajid Khan shared the same during his recent media interaction. He also mentioned that Abdu and Stan are ‘very young’ and added that such arguments can be resolved with just a hug.

“I feel they are very young. Look at their age Stan is 23 and Abdu is 19, friends usually fight with each other and it is very common. It is not a big deal. I am sure once Abdu comes back to India, Mumbai, we all will have food together. It will just take a hug to make things normal. I feel they have already spoken over the phone. I also feel these things are exaggerated on social media for numbers," Sajid said as quoted by The Times of India.

This comes days after Sumbul Touqeer Khan also talked about Stan and Abdu’s fight and explained that there are phases in all relationships. She also hoped for the two to resolve their issues at the earliest. “There are phases in every relationship. Every friendship experience fights at some point in time. Their situation is being highlighted as they are both very famous. I think they will resolve their issue soon and be friends again," she had said.

Abdu Rozik and MC Stan fight reports made headlines after the former said ‘Mandali khatam (Mandali is over)’ in one of his media interactions. Later during an Instagram live session, Abdu claimed that Stan does not even answer his calls. His team also issued a statement and claimed that even though Abdu tried contacting Stan on several occasions but “until this day Stan has not responded or addressed" why he has not got back to Abdu.

