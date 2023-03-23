Singer Abdu Rozik has issued an official statement via his team regarding his ongoing feud with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan. While wishing everyone ‘Ramadan Mubarak,’ Abdu’s team stated that “we felt it was necessary to clear up the matter officially regarding Mc Stan since Abdu is receiving some backlash and hate without public actually knowing any scenario."

Abdu Rozik and MC Stan’s fight is getting dirtier by the day. Abdu Rozik on Wednesday shared a screenshot of a fan’s tweet wherein the fan called out MC Stan’s admirers for allegedly hurling racist abuses at the Tajikistani singer on social media. The Bigg Boss 16 winner’s fans began trolling Abdu after the latter claimed during an Instagram live that Stan had been avoiding his calls and “spreading lies" that Abdu asked the rapper to promote his song ‘Pyar’ on Instagram.

Now in a lengthy statement on social media, Abdu’s team revealed what transpired between the singer and the rapper’s team. As per the team, Abdu tried contacting Stan on several occasions but “until this day Stan has not responded or addressed" why he has not got back to Abdu.

They further said, “On 11th March, Abdu and Stan were both in Bangalore. Abdu spoke to Stan’s manager saying he wanted to support his brother by attending not performing to which Abdu got response from security team and organizers that Stan does not want Abdu in the venue. Abdu then thinking this was a mistake from Stan team, tried to go to the venue as a normal guest with ticket only to be sworn at very bad words by Stan’s management and to be turned away at the normal entrance and have the car damaged and panels broken."

In another incident, the team revealed, “Two record labels have called stating that they wanted collaboration between Abdu and Stan but they were informed by Stan and his team that they do not wish to work with Abdu… Abdu was naturally disappointed and saddened due to the response as he believed him and Mc Stan are friends and naturally out of manners and respect discussing these things privately first before public hear is more respectful."

“Lastly mandali members had informed Abdu that Stan said Abdu has not taken a picture with his mother at the Bigg Boss finale and that Stan was offended by this. Abdu was really upset to hear this as when Abdu came out of bigg boss one of his first calls was to Stan’s mother for Salam and to tell her Stan is doing OK… Stan had also informed other mandali members that Abdu had unfollowed him and had deleted their collab post but Abdu never followed Stan and had 4 million international followers before entering Bigg Boss and since Stan follows nobody it was never an issue discussed between them," the statement further read.

Strict legal action will be taken against all those specific group of accounts who are bullying & using racist words against #AbduRozik pic.twitter.com/oQHNSBSWv2— Team Abdu Rozik Official FC 👑 (@Team_Abdu_Rozik) March 22, 2023

Abdu had sent Bigg Boss 16 fans into a frenzy when he made a shocking revelation during a recent media interaction. The singer, who became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 16, said that his friend circle from the BB house- ‘mandali’- was “over". During his stay inside the house, Abdu developed a bond with Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan and MC Stan, and formed his own gang. The ‘mandali’ became a significant part of the season. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan also joined the group soon, and the gang only became stronger and more popular.

