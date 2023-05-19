REVEALED! Here's Why Abdu Rozik's Scenes Were Edited From Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Abdu Rozik became everyone’s favourite when he participated in Bigg Boss 16. The Tajikistani singer was confirmed as the first contestant of the show by Salman Khan himself when it was also announced that Rozik will also be seen in latter’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, when the film finally hit theatres last month, fans were left shocked to see that Abdu was nowhere in the movie.

Talking about the same, Abdu Rozik has now revealed that his scenes were edited out from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan because it dod not come out as expected. The singer revealed that the makers wanted to re-shoot his scenes. However, by that time he was already inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.

“I did shoot for the film but there were some scenes that did not come out as well as expected. They wanted me to reshoot the scenes and needed another four days. But I was already inside the Bigg Boss house, and as you’d know, you are not allowed to leave the show once you are in," Abdu told Indian Express.

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan hit theatres on Eid 2023. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also starred Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. However, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office.

Following the release of the film, Abdu also booked an entire theatre in Mumbai to watch the film with his fans and paparazzi.

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik is likely to join his BFF Shiv Thakare in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Reportedly, the singer has been approached to participate in Rohit Shetty’s show and talks between him and the makers are underway. However, his participation has not been confirmed as of now.