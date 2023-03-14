Abdu Rozik has sent Bigg Boss 16 fans into a tizzy as he made a shocking revelation during a recent media interaction. The singer, who became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 16, has said that his friend circle from the BB house- ‘mandali’- is “finished". During his stay inside the house, Abdu developed a bond with Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan and MC Stan, and formed his own gang. The ‘mandali’ became a significant part of the season. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan also joined the group soon, and the gang only became stronger and more popular.

However, in a recent media conversation, as shared by one of the users on Twitter, Abdu Rozik is asked about ‘the mandali’. In response to that, the ‘Chota Bhaijaan’ fame smiled and said, “mandali… mandali khatam (‘mandali’ is over)," leaving Bigg Boss fans heartbroken.

Kisi din iska India ka visa bhi katamm ho pic.twitter.com/j9TK3LuFYd— • toxic shipper (@stfu_cherryy) March 12, 2023

There was a time when I used to like him #PriyAnkit— Merita {PriyAnkit's famous era} (@merita_m09) March 12, 2023

Mandli katammm. Sachhi yaar bahar nikalo ise koi. Iska ab "atithee tum kab jaoge" wala scene ho gya hai. Mehmaan hai, mehmaan nawazi bhi bohot ho gyi aur kitne din rahe ga yha pe?‍‍— Bahnisikha| Haseen PriyAnkit ♡bot (@briie_c15) March 12, 2023

During the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale, Abdu Rozik revealed that he would be participating in the reality show Big Brother. When host Salman Khan said he heard a rumour about the same, the former Bigg Boss contestant confirmed and said, “Yes sir”. “Oh my God! Congratulations," exclaimed Salman, overjoyed and surprised by the revelation.

Abdu Rozik was a popular Bigg Boss 16 contestant and was loved by all. He became an internet sensation after videos of him pronouncing the word “burger" as “burgir" went viral. He is also popular for his song covers. On the work front, he will also appear in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

