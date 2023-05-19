Abhijith M Nair’s Kurukk, A Double-murder Mystery, Headlined By This Actor

Kurukk is among the eagerly awaited Malayalam movies this year. The crime thriller looks promising and brings to the limelight a newcomer. The movie marks the debut of Abhijith M Nair, also known as Abhijith Noorani, who has written and will be directing the movie.

The shooting for the movie has already begun in the capital city of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram. The movie is produced by Shaji Punalal under the banner of Nisha Productions. Kurukk will star the Second Show fame, Anil Anto who will be stepping into the role of Police as a Circle Inspector. The plot of the movie is based on a police officer who has to investigate and unravel the case of a double murder that shook the city. It is said to be a suspense and investigative thriller and is surely going to keep the viewers on the edge.

The thriller drama will also star Mahesh, Balaji Sharma, Bindu KS, Yamuna, Rajkumar, Preeta Pradeep, Meera Nair, Aseem Ibrahim, Sreejith Sreekanthan, Subin Tarzan, Ajay Ghosh, Sandeep Sachu and Dr Anish are some of the important characters.

Actor Anil Anto even shared a post on Instagram about the developments of his upcoming project Kurukk. The caption read, “Our next. All the best to debut director Abhijith M Nair Shaji Punalal and the entire team of Kurukk.”

Anil Anto started his career as a junior artist in movies like Ravanaprabhu, Saivar Thirumeni and Vinodayathra. Later, he was roped in in the Second Show which catapulted him to fame. On the other hand, Director Abhijit M Nair entered showbiz by working as an assistant in the TV industry to Mohan Kupleri in the Athmasakhi TV serial (Mazhavil Manorama).

He has also worked with RS Vimal in Soulmates featuring Sunny Wayne. He was also a part of the pre-production team for the grand-scale movie Maha Virkarna by RS Vimal. The Kurukk director has also made many short films and web series for YouTube Channels. Currently, he is an independent director who directs videos for the Social Justice Department of the Kerala State Government and the Kerala Police Department.