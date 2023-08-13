Abhishek Bachchan And Shweta Bachchan Dish Out Sibling Goals From Their Lunch Date

Abhishek Bachchan is recently attended the premiere of his highly anticipated film Ghoomer at IFFM. His elder sister Shweta Bachhan also accompanied him. Amid their stay at Melbourne, the brother-sister duo escaped for a quick lunch date as well. Sharing a couple of pictures from their outing, Shweta wrote, “Good on ya mate - love you ”

In the pictures, the siblings posed together and donned their brightest smiles. While Abhishek donned a white sweatshirt teamed with a blue jacket, Shweta kept it casual in a brown sweater. The second picture, featured that brother-sister duo at the screening of Ghoomer. While Shweta looked effortlessly glam in a black dress, Abhishek looked elegant in a checked tuxedo.

Have a look at the pictures :

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Time and again, the brother-sister duo have shown support for each other’s milestones and all things in between.

Coming back to IFFM, the film festival witnessed the grand opening of the highly anticipated film Ghoomer, directed by R Balki. The evening was nothing short of a spectacular extravaganza as the film’s lead cast, including the legendary Shabana Azmi, the charismatic Abhishek Bachchan, the talented Saiyami Kher, the versatile Angad Bedi, setting the tone for an incredible cinematic journey which will be followed by screenings of over 100 films at the festival across 22 languages.

‘Ghoomer’ promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that intertwines emotion, drama, and sheer entertainment and is a befitting inspiring human triumphant tale against all odds. As the curtains rose and the film was showcased for the very first time, the audience was enthralled by the magic that unfolded on screen and the film received a thunderous applause and standing ovation.

At the opening night, Abhishek shared, “I’m grateful for this platform for the world premiere of our film. Ghoomer is a labour of love. This has been Balki’s dream for a long time. I don’t think there’s any better way of giving back to a game you love so passionately, by making a film dedicated to it”.

The star-studded event witnessed an overwhelming crowd, both from the film fraternity and enthusiastic fans alike with the likes of Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Rajshri Deshpande, Aparshakti Khurana, Vikramaditya Motwane joined in.

Abhishek Bachchan shared his exhilaration about being part of Ghoomer and its pivotal role in opening the prestigious IFFM.

Ghoomer is all set to hit the theatres on August 18.