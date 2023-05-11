Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Join Sandeep Khosla at His Birthday Bash; See Photos

Wednesday night was no less than a star-studded affair in BTown. Sandeep Khosla of the iconic fashion designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla celebrated his birthday today, BTown stars arrived for the same. Our cameramen captured them late at night. Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Navya Nanda among many others captured.

Newlyweds Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed were also seen arriving for the party donning their brightest smile. They were captured in their car. Anil Kapoor was also seen attending the bash with his wife Sunita Kapoor. Tabu, Shweta Bachchan along with daughter Navya Nanda, Sussanne Khan along with boyfriend Arslan Goni, and Sonali Bendre along with hubby Goldie Behl were also seen at the venue.

Have a look at the photos :

Based in Mumbai, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are India’s premier couturiers. Their design legacy began in 1986 and their couture label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is internationally feted for its cutting-edge quality and classically elegant style. Each ensemble is a delicate mélange.

Time and again, their designs have been donned by fashion stalwarts, which also include supermodel Gigi Hadid who made heads turn in a gorgeous Chikankari saree designed by them at the NMACC. She later thanked designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for dressing her in the ethereal ivory Chikankari saree and the jewelled blouse which took a year to make.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “This Chikankari saree was made in the Lucknow region of India, & took a year to craft: each woman who worked on it specialises in a different stitch. [heart-eye emoji] Thank you @abujanisandeepkhosla for the honour of wearing this creation of a look!!! @nmacc.india," Gigi wrote in the caption.