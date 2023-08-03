Abhishek Bachchan Delays Ghoomer Trailer Launch In the Wake Of Nitin Desai’s Death

The untimely demise of art director Nitin Desai as come as a rude shock to the entire film fraternity. The 57-year-old was found dead at his Studio in Karjat. As the industry mourns his death, the makers of Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming movie Ghoomer stated that they’d postpone the film’s trailer launch to a later date as a mark of respect to the art director. The trailer was supposed to release today.

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram story and wrote, “As a mark of respect to our beloved Nitin Desai, we the team of Ghoomer, have decided to postpone our trailer release function which was to be held tomorrow in Mumbai. We will release it day after on the 4th of August.”

Ghoomer which also stars Saiyyami Kher, Angad Bedi, and Shabana Azmi, tells a triumphant story of a paraplegic sportsperson portrayed by Saiyami Kher, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan. The film has been helmed by R Balki.

Coming back to Nitin Desai, the artist passed away due to hanging reportedly. The postmortem was conducted by a team of four doctors on Wednesday, August 2. “Postmortem of art director Nitin Desai has been conducted by a team of four doctors. As per preliminary findings, the cause of death is due to hanging. Further investigation is underway," the police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nitin made his debut as an art director in 1989 with Parinda. He went on work on several other projects. These include 1942: A Love Story (1993), Khamoshi: The Musical (1995), Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Mission Kashmir (2000), Raju Chacha (2000), Devdas (2002), Munnabhai M.B.B.S. (2003), Dostana (2008), and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai (2010). His last Bollywood projects as an art director were Panipat (2019) and Paurashpur (2020). In Paurashpur, he was credited as production designer.

Nitin established his studio ND Studios in Karjat in 2005. The studio served as a venue for several films. However, the biggest hightlight of the studio for several years was that it was the house for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss. The venue was also used for Major Lazer’s Lean On.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)