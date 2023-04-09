Abhishek Bachchan Digs Out 'Not the Best Photo' With Jaya Bachchan on Her Birthday, Sends His Love

On Jaya Bachchan’s 75th birthday, her son Abhishek Bachchan dug out a vintage picture and penned a heartwarming birthday note for her. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a picture in which he was seen holding Jaya close. Sharing the picture, Jr Bachchan wrote, “Not the best photo, I know. But, the emotion is loud and clear!! To the first and everlasting love of any child….Ma! Happy birthday, Ma. I love you.”

He also revealed that the photo was taken during his first public function as an actor. “This is a photo from my first official public function as an actor. The music launch of my first film, Refugee. I hope I continue to give her reason to be proud of me.” Refugee released back in 2000, which also marked the debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Soon after the photo was shared, many celebrities took to the comments section to wish the actress. Sonu Sood wrote, “Happy birthday mam." Suniel Shetty wrote, “Happy happy birthday.” “Happy birthday Jaya Aunty,” wrote Bipasha Basu. Chitrangda Singh, and Nimrat Kaur also dropped in heartfelt wishes.

Have a look at the photo :

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, also had the sweetest birthday wish for the actress. She shared her black and white picture from her early days and called her the ‘real powerhouse’. She wrote, “Happy birthday नानी The real powerhouse. The glue that binds us all. I love you!.”

On the professional front, Jaya Bachchan is going to feature in Karan Johar’s quirky romantic drama flick Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is all set to release on July 28, 2023.

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, will next be seen in Ghoomer. Helmed by R Balki, the movie also stars Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. He also had a cameo in Ajay Devgn’s latest film Bholaa. The film is all set to release on March 30. Abhishek was last seen in the OTT film Dasvi alongside Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam.

