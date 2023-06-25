Abhishek Bachchan Indirectly Sends Strong Message to Trolls Focused on Aaradhya: 'She's Out of Bonds'

Abhishek Bachchan is making it clear — discussions about his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on his posts and timeline is off-limits. The actor opened up about social media users talking about his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter when he indirectly sent a message to trolls. Junior Bachchan was speaking about setting boundaries on social media when he brought up his daughter.

It is no secret that Aaradhya becomes a subject of discussion among social media users everytime she steps out with Aishwarya. They are mostly spotted at the airport, when the family is leaving the city for work or vacations. While fans usually send her their love, a section of social media has been noticed to troll her.

Speaking with ETimes, Abhishek said that while he enjoys exchanging banters and information on social media, he will not tolerate if his daughter is into discussions. “I’m very clear on social media, and there are some things which I enjoy. I enjoy the banter, the information and the fun it has. There are certain things I’m not going to be

comfortable with. My daughter is completely out of bonds. I do not allow you the liberty on my social media handles to discuss that. It’s something I’m not going to engage inand if I feel a boundary needs to be drawn, I will draw that," he said.

Understanding that his parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, are already public figures, he feel that he can discuss about them but will expect decency. “I understand, reluctantly, that my parents and my wife are public personalities and by virtue of that, they are up for discussion and comment, but only to a certain extent of decency. If I chance upon something which crosses those limits, I will express my displeasure because that’s my right to answer. Some people are there for attention and they don’t want to engage in any healthy discussion, so it’s better to ignore them. But if there are some things I feel strongly about at that point in time, I’ll say it," he said.

On the work front, Abhishek has a few movies in the pipeline. These include Ghoomer, a film called SSS7 which not only sees him as the lead actor but also a producer. He also has films with Remo D’Souza and Shoojit Sircar in the pipeline.