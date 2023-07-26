Abhishek Bachchan Is All Praise For Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; Says 'Proud Of My Brother Karan Johar'

Jaya Bachchan attended the premiere of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Tuesday evening in Mumbai. The veteran actress, who is seen playing a pivotal role in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt headlined film, was seen attending the premiere with her children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. Jaya opted to skip the red carpet but was seen waiting for her children to join her.

Abhishek took to Instagram Stories to share his views after watching the film. He wrote, “#rockyauranikiipremkahaani is so much fun!!! Total and complete family entertainer. So proud of my brother @karanjohar he is back to doing what he does best. Family entertainment. Go one, go all this Friday with your families and watch. The entire cast is wonderful. Congratulations!!! @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh @aapkadharam @azmishabana8 #jayabachchan and all the best of the beautiful cast and crew."

Alis shared the post and wrote “Thank You".

In the recently released song, Dhindhora Baje Re, Jaya portrays a decisive figure from Ranveer’s family in the movie, expressing disapproval towards his relationship with Alia. Jaya will share the screen with Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, making her long-awaited comeback to the big screen.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor attended the premiere too. Ranbir was impressed by his wifey’s film. While the couple was heading to their car, Ranbir revealed that he loved the movie as he made a positive hand gesture when the paparazzi asked him about his thoughts. Earlier, Alia had revealed that Ranbir took a keen interest in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s music. Answering a question by News18 at the film’s promotional event, Alia had said, “Ranbir loved the trailer. In general, he is a huge Pritam Da fan. They have given their biggest hits together. Karan (Johar), Pritam Da and Ranbir have given a fantastic album together. When the songs were being made, since then, I have been making Ranbir listen to the songs."