Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Sets Dance Floor On Fire With Kajra Re & We Miss Aishwarya Rai; Watch Video

Abhishek Bachchan brought back memories of Bunty Aur Babli as he danced to Kajra Re with Nora Fatehi. The song, which originally featured Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan, was played at a party on Monday night and Abhishek did not shy away from shaking his leg to it. He was seen bringing the house down with his moves while Nora joined him. We truly missed Aishwarya Rai in the frame!

Nora and Abhishek were celebrating the wrap of their untitled project. For the special night, Nora was seen making heads turn in a black, backless dress. Nora flaunted her curves as she posed for cameras. Meanwhile, Abhishek was seen wearing an all-black outfit as well.

According to Pinkvilla, Abhishek and Nora have come together for a film directed by Remo D’Souza. The film is tentatively titled, Dancing Dad. “Nora plays a very important role in the film, and both Remo and Nora are excited to collaborate with each other once again. She will feature in a never seen before avatar, and is giving her all to the part. They are presently shooting in Ooty. A large OTT platform is backing the project," a source had previously told the platform.

Besides the untitled film with Remo, Abhishek also has a film with R Balki. Titled Ghoomer, Abhishek stars with Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi. As per PTI, the story, which he co-wrote with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani, is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured.

“Ghoomer is a unique story. It’s almost like inventing a new ball in cricket. It is a story of a girl, a cricketer, who loses her hand and how a person inspires her to become a champion,” Balki told the news agency.