Abhishek Bachchan On Amitabh Bachchan And Shah Rukh Khan's Work Ethics

Abhishek Bachchan opened up about the relentless work ethic of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who continues to work diligently six days a week even at the age of 81. The actor also offered a glimpse into Shah Rukh Khan’s work philosophy on a film set, underscoring the dedication that has propelled both superstars to the zenith of their careers.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Abhishek Bachchan delved into the daily schedule of his father, Amitabh Bachchan. He shared, “He will get home at around 11:30-12 (at night), shower, have his dinner and then he gets on to his blog, he will be answering all his messages on Twitter. Despite this, he wakes up each morning with the thought, ‘Oh my god, how am I going to KBC? I need to rehearse my lines.’ He starts shooting the episode of KBC around 11 in the morning and he is there by 7:30-8 because he is rehearsing. I think that’s why they are so great because, for them, it is just about the work."

The actor also spoke about Shah Rukh Khan, with whom he shared the screen in Happy New Year. Speaking about King Khan, Abhishek praised his relentless work ethic, saying, “He is like an assistant, he doesn’t even look at the watch, it’s all about the work. These guys are the big stars. It’s just about the work. It is amazing and you learn so much.”

Abhishek Bachchan shared that during his childhood, his father Amitabh Bachchan’s demanding schedule frequently resulted in limited quality time together. He revealed that there were weeks on end when he wouldn’t see his father. Despite being under the same roof, Amitabh’s work commitments led him to leave for work before Abhishek woke up and return after he had gone to bed. This experience made Abhishek realize the immense dedication and hard work required in their profession.

Abhishek will be seen in Ghoomer, a film that also features Angad Bedi, Saiyami Kher, and Shabana Azmi. The movie depicts the inspiring journey of a paraplegic athlete who achieves remarkable success as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach. Co-written by R Balki, Rahul Sengupta, and Rishi Virmani, the narrative of the film is said to draw inspiration from the life of Karoly Takacs, the popular Hungarian right-hand shooter who triumphed with two Olympic gold medals despite a devastating hand injury.