Abhishek Bachchan On Having Never Give In-Never Give Up Attitude: ‘I Have No Other Option'

Abhishek Bachchan recently made a comeback to the silver screen with his latest film Ghoomer, and in a recent interview with a media portal, Abhishek gave his audience an enlightening anecdote about holding on to your dreams.

In a video shared by his fans, Ghoomer star Abhishek Bachchan, who is no stranger to adversity and perseverance had this to say, “Never give in, never give up, be positive and hold on to your dreams. Do whatever it takes to achieve them because they do come true if you work hard. That’s it, just keep going at it, never stop and never have a safety net.’

He then adds ” I have always believed that the minute you have an option like a fall back option, things get really tough, and you’re gonna lean on that. For example, I want to be an actor, but just in case, I’ve got a degree in business. So in case my acting doesn’t pan out, I can do this. When it gets really tough you’ll say okay forget it, I’ve got this degree, I’ll start a business of my own. It should be do or die. We, as human beings, are wired like that, and we should be.”

Concluding with a personal example, he says “But for me, there’s never been an option to do anything else. I have to succeed, I have to achieve, I have no other option, and that brings out a certain power to you that you never thought you had.”

Just like in his film, Ghoomer, Abhishek Bachchan continues to inspire people to keep pushing and aim for success, hoping that his words have a resounding impact on audiences. Fans are loving Abhishek’s approach to achieving success.

An inspirational tale of a cricketer that rises against all odds and adversities to achieve glory, Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer has earned critical and commercial success since its release, instantly becoming a fan favourite, inspiring audiences all across the country by embodying the line Never give up - Never give in.