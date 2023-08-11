Abhishek Bachchan On Jaya Bachchan’s Role In Rocky Aur Rani: ‘Very Difficult For Me To Judge Her’

Abhishek Bachchan is all set for the release of his upcoming sports drama, Ghoomer. The actor is currently busy promoting the film along with co-star Saiyami Kher. In the meantime, his mother, renowned actress Jaya Bachchan, just made her on-screen comeback with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. But for Abhishek, it is very difficult to analyse his mother’s powerful performance, and he shares that it’s an emotional matter for him.

In a recent interview with India Today, Abhishek Bachchan was asked what his opinion was on Jaya Bachchan’s character Dhanalaxmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He was also informed about how she is being showered with praise for the role. In response, the actor jokingly said, “That’s good to hear! Go tell her in Parliament." He added, “I watched it with her. For me, the only member of the family who I cannot view as an actor is my mother."

He explained that while he can view Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as actors, the situation is different when it comes to his mother, Jaya Bachchan. “My father and my wife, I have the ability to see them as actors and performers, but with my mother, it is too emotional. The relationship between a mother and a son, or any child and a parent, is just that. I always view her as my mother, so it is very difficult for me to judge her," said Abhishek.

Abhishek Bachchan’s relationship with his parents is really special. While the actor is emotional about his mother, he is also considerate of his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan, who openly praises him. Amitabh Bachchan’s social media feed is constantly filled with posts applauding Abhishek’s work. Addressing this, Abhishek told The Indian Express, “It is wonderful, but times you feel it’s a bit excessive, it’s embarrassing, and I told him that once, ‘Hey, can you just back of a bit? Take your foot off the accelerator!’ But we forget, he is also a father. I am a father today, and I know the raw emotion that comes with a child. You can’t blame him."

Ghoomer directed by R. Balki is slated to arrive in theatres on August 18. In the movie, Saiyami Kher plays a cricket player who has an accident and loses her right arm. Abhishek Bachchan makes it his goal to coach her and help her become a successful player.