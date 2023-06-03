Abhishek Bachchan Pens A Note On Parents Amitabh And Jaya Bachchan's 50th Anniversary; Dad Amitabh Reacts

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating 50 years of their marital bliss today. The couple got married back in 1973 in an intimate wedding ceremony. Not just their off-screen bond, Amitabh and Jaya’s on-screen pairing in films was also widely loved.

Son and actor Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to share a series of pictures of his mom and dad and wrote in the caption, “Adding to the list of the many Golden Jubilees to their credit…. But this, is by far the most special one. Happy 50th wedding anniversary Ma and Pa!"

The pictures feature a candid moment of the timeless couple, one from a film and another from their wedding. Meanwhile, Senior Bachchan took to his blog to write a sweet note commemorating the special day. He wrote, “June 3 dawns in a few .. and the years be counted as 50 .. love respect and gratitude for the wishes, that have come and perhaps shall come .."

Shweta Bachchan, too, penned a heartwarming note for her parents. Sharing a picture of Amitabh and Jaya, she wrote, “Happy 50th parents ~ now you’re “Golden" once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my father was - the wife is always right. That’s the long & short of it !!" Check out the post here:

From Zoya Akhtar to Maheep Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Rakul Preet Singh, Angad Bedi and many others took to the comments section to wish the evergreen couple. Amitabha Bachchan, too, commented on Abhishek’s post. “Love You", he wrote.

The duo starred together in movies such as Silsila, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Mili and Sholay, among others. The last time they shared the screen together was for a special appearance in the 2016 film Ki and Ka starring Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot on June 3, 1973.