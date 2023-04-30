Abhishek Bachchan Reacts As Netizen Asks Him To Let Aishwarya Rai Work More, Says 'She Certainly...'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently returned to the big screen with Ponniyin Selvan 2. While the film is getting an overwhelming response from the audience, recently Abhishek Bachchan also took to Twitter to praise his actress-wife. He called the movie ‘fantastic’ and added that it is Aishwarya’s ‘best so far’.

“#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam @chiyaan @trishtrashers @actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far,” Abhishek wrote.

However, replying to Abhishek’s Tweet, one of the social media users urged him to ‘let Aishwarya sign more movies’. “As you should! Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya,” the user wrote. Abhishek quickly responded to the person and shared, “Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves.”

Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves.— Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) April 29, 2023

Soon after Abhishek responded to the user, several fans rushed to praise the actor. “Well said," one of the fans wrote. “Well said sir…also eagerly waiting to see both of you in a movie.. ‘Jay’n Nandini together in a movie would b a treat to watch," another Tweet read. “Ur reply won my heart @juniorbachchan bro..It shows your love & support to #AishwaryaRaiBachchan ..Just like for males,for every successful woman too there is a loving caring Husband(Like you) behind her..& please Ignore any trolling Abhi," one of the fans wrote.

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya in 2011.

Talking about Ponniyin Selvan 2, the film is directed by Mani Ratnam. It is based on Kalki’s novel of the same name. Besides Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the film also stars Vikram, Jayaram Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Trisha among others in key roles. The film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions along with Madras Talkies.

