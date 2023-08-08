'Contrary To Public Opinion, My Mother Is Not Strict': Abhishek Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan needs no big introduction. She is cherished for her acting prowess and unwavering commitment to her family. However, her public image has taken on a more authoritative tone lately. She is often seen reproaching paparazzi for intruding on her personal space. Contrary to this, Abhishek Bachchan recently disclosed that his mother has an entirely different personality.

In a recent interview with Zoom Entertainment, Abhishek Bachchan was asked about his mother, Jaya Bachchan’s viral videos, where she appeared frustrated while dealing with the paparazzi. Abhishek, being the caring son he is, promptly shared that he hasn’t had the chance to watch those videos. He then went on to reveal that despite the public perception, his mother possesses a genuinely warm and affectionate nature.

Abhishek Bachchan said, “Contrary to public opinion, my mother is not strict. She’s the one you go running to when you’re hurt as a kid. She’s particular, but my mom…for me, my father means what he does to me. In that father-son dynamic, any son will very reluctantly admit that their hero is their father and they want to be like their father. But your mother is ‘maa’, and I’ve always said that the word ‘maa’ encapsulates pure love.”

Additionally, he shared that due to his father’s demanding work, he was often away during Abhishek’s childhood. Despite this, Jaya Bachchan made sure that her children never felt the void caused by their father’s absence; she stood by them consistently. He said, “When I was a child, my father unfortunately was hardly around, because he was so busy working. There were weeks on end when we wouldn’t see him, but he was in the next room. He’d come back from shooting after we’d gone to sleep, and he used to leave before we woke up. That’s how hard they used to work.”

He concluded by stating that the individual who consistently prevented his sister and him from sensing that emptiness was his mother, and accomplishing this was only possible through genuine affection.