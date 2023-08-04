Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Secret Behind Amitabh Bachchan's Cameo Role in Ghoomer

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher’s upcoming sports drama Ghoomer is all set to hit the silver screen on August 18. The makers have unveiled a riveting trailer that offers a glimpse into a world steeped in emotions, determination, and a narrative that speaks to transformation. Notably, the trailer also offers a cameo appearance from none other than Abhishek’s father, Amitabh Bachchan. During the trailer launch event of Ghoomer, Abhishek talked about his father’s connection with the film director R Balki.

He shared, “Dad is Balki’s lucky charm and he will never make a film without him. This is our ode to my dad. Unfortunately, we don’t share screen space, but he has a cameo in this.”

In the film’s trailer, Amitabh Bachchan is seen towards the end, appearing in the role of commentator. Abhishek further talked about how successful the past collaborations between Amitabh Bachchan and the director R Balki, have been. They have worked together in movies like Paa, Cheeni Kum, Chup, and Shamitabh.

Labelling Ghoomer as a ‘personal’ project, Abhishek Bachchan passionately discussed the movie’s themes of hope, inspiration, and unwavering determination. He emphasized, “It’s a film about hope, inspiration, and a never-say-die attitude. I hope we can convey it to the audience." With an impressive acting portfolio encompassing acclaimed works like Yuva, Guru, Paa, and Ludo, Abhishek is poised to firmly establish himself in the sports drama genre through Ghoomer.

When asked about Ghoomer’s theatrical release rather than an OTT platform, Abhishek Bachchan expressed his satisfaction, highlighting the significant impact of Fridays on the film industry. He underlined the film’s pivotal nature and his contentment with its theatre release, all while evoking the pleasure of enjoying a movie in a dark cinema with a samosa.

Ghoomer is set to make its world premiere at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The movie follows the journey of a determined paraplegic athlete, portrayed by Saiyami Kher, who rises as a successful cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan. Alongside them, the film also features Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi, contributing to the inspirational narrative. Director R Balki, known for his emotive storytelling, has cemented his reputation as one of Indian cinema’s most impactful storytellers. In a shared statement, Balki and Abhishek expressed their deep honor and delight at Ghoomer being selected as the opening film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.