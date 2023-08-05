Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Taking Tips From Cricketer Rohan Gavaskar To Play Left-Arm Spinner In Ghoomer

The trailer for R Balki’s next directorial venture, Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher was launched in Mumbai on Friday. During the event, Abhishek spoke to the media about the preparation he undertook to authentically portray a cricket coach. He said that he is used to bowling with his right hand. Therefore, he took the help of his cricketer friend Rohan Gavaskar to learn to throw a left-arm spinner.

“The character I played Paddy sir is an ex-Indian cricketer and he’s a left-arm spin bowler. Although I’m a leftie, weirdly, I bat with my right. I’m ambidextrous. I bowl with my right hand, but I write with my left hand. The only training I had to do was to train myself with the left hand. So, I spoke to one of my dearest friends, my childhood friend who is a left-arm spinner, Rohan Gavaskar," Abhishek said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“So, I asked him for some tips and he helped me. That was the preparation to make it look as natural as possible. Apart from that, I just copied Balki. Even if you see my look in the film, it’s like him," the actor added.

Talking about Rohan Gavaskar, Abhishek further shared, “He’s one of the people I have maximum respect for, with the way he conducts himself and his life."

Abhishek also shared that he had based his character’s look and traits as per R Balki’s idea because “What I liked about the character is very assertive. You will feel very brash and rude. But he doesn’t want to give her special treatment because the world wouldn’t give her special treatment. He doesn’t want her to look for sympathy, and that’s how Balki felt."

“Put that aside, how good of a cricket person are you? If we tell you this is a story of a one-handed cricketer, you will have sympathy for her, but we don’t want sympathy. That’s his way of inspiring her. That’s a very unique way of portraying this character, and that’s what I liked about this film," Abhishek added.

Ghoomer is scheduled to release on August 18 this year. It will also feature Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in key roles. The film will also reportedly have a cameo from Amitabh Bachchan.