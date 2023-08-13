Abhishek Bachchan Says Aishwarya Rai Does the 'Heavy Lifting' at Home: 'We're a Normal...'

Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his family life and praised Aishwarya Rai for holding the fort at home while he works. The actor, who will be seen in Ghoomer, said that his wife has been doing the heavy lifting ‘selflessly’. The actor added that while he and Aishwarya are big stars in the country, they are a normal family at home. The couple tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011.

Speaking with Humans of Bombay, Abhishek said, “Sometimes, unfortunately, you know you’re so consumed at work that you don’t get to spend as much time as you’d want. So back home, you know, Aishwarya does all the heavy lifting and I love her and thank her for that, and she does it so selflessly and she just does a great job, so you know, I’m eternally grateful.”

“And sometimes you come back from work and you’re tired or whatever, so you might not be as effervescent as you should be, but you know, I think being an actor, she understands that. We’re a very normal family, you know. I just love to spend time together and be as normal as possible,” he added.

When asked about his Sunday routine, Abhishek said, “Even when I was growing up, there were weeks on end when I wouldn’t see my father, and he lived—I mean, he was sleeping in the bed about 10 feet away from me because he used to leave for work before I woke up in the morning, and he’d come back after I’d gone to bed. So, although we were staying under the same roof, you don’t get to see him and you realise that that’s how hard they had to work.”

Abhishek will be seen in Ghoomar. The film also stars Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi. It portrays the success story of a paraplegic sportsperson who triumphs as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach. The story of Ghoomer, co-written by R Balki, Rahul Sengupta, and Rishi Virmani, is reportedly inspired by the life of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter, who despite a devastating injury to his right hand, won two Olympic gold medals.