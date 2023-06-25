Abhishek Bachchan Says He's Doesn't Like Watching Guru: 'I Could Do So Much More With It Now'

Abhishek Bachchan has come a long way in his career. He has performed many roles which have left a mark on his fans’ minds. But his role in Guru has always been considered one of the best ones. But do you know the actor doesn’t like watching Guru anymore? He recently expressed his reluctance to watch his critically acclaimed film Guru and said that he has a feeling that he could have done more justice to the role.

As reported by ETimes, when asked the actor is he comfortable seeing your earlier work as you grow with time? He replied, “I don’t like what I see because maybe I’ve grown so I think of so many things I could have done better or been more prepared. There’s always that frustration in you as an actor that I wish I had more knowledge then or the abilities that I have today, then.”

On being asked do you feel the same even when you see something like ‘Guru’ which is considered your best work so far? He answered, “More so in ‘Guru’ than all the other films because ‘Guru’ is one of the first characters where you could completely sink your teeth into. It had so many layers, there’s so much you could have with it. So, I feel I could do so much more with it now when I see it.”

Guru was released in 2007 and it showcased Abhishek Bachchan’s impeccable acting skills and garnered widespread acclaim for his portrayal of the ambitious businessman Gurukant Desai. Aishwarya Rai, Vidya Bala and R Madhavan were also seen in the film.

In the same interview, Abhishek Bachchan talked about Aaradhya adapting to the world of stardom when he credited Aishwarya for helping Aaradhya to get acustomed to it all. “Thankfully, her mother has seamlessly eased her into this world. I think it was very important and Aishwarya handled it beautifully that it wasn’t made into a big deal for her that both her grandparents are from the film world and both your parents are from a film world. We didn’t make it into a ‘big thing’," he said.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Bob Biswas which was released on the digital platform.