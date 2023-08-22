Abhishek Bachchan Says Praise From Amitabh Doesn't Guarantee Success: 'Box Office Is...' | Exclusive

Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer recently hit theatres. The film has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. However, Abhishek’s father and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan found the movie ‘incredible’. While Big B recently mentioned that he watched the R Balki directorial twice, Abhishek has revealed that his father also had a ‘very personal’ conversation about the film.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his father’s appreciation post for Ghoomer. “He (Amitabh Bachchan) has written about it. It is something very personal and cherished by me but I am eternally thankful for his love, support and encouragement. Any actor would be over the moon as am I. I am very very happy and I hope I have the ability to carry on and work even harder. Obviously, now, you have to continue and try and do a lot bigger and better than what you have already done," the 47-year-old actor said.

However, Abhishek also clarified that praise from his father or any senior actor does not mean one can be confident about the film’s success. He argued that it is the box office of a movie which, at the end of the day, depicts how successful a movie is. “I mean you are very excited, there’s a some sense of validation but at the end of the day, your film is up for judgment by the audience. The audience comprises millions of people. So that is always going to be the greatest confidence booster of all time. Your film’s success at the box office is the ultimate confidence booster," he added.

Ghoomer tells a triumphant story of a paraplegic sportsperson portrayed by Saiyami Kher, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan. It also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in key roles. Amitabh Bachchan also made a special appearance in the movie.