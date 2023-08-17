Abhishek Bachchan Says Salman Khan Should 'Stop Working Out' in Viral Video, Aishwarya Rai Reacts

A video of Abhishek Bachchan talking about Salman Khan in front of Aishwarya Rai has resurfaced and gone viral. The actors, who got married in 2007, appeared on Koffee With Karan together. As part of the episode, Karan hosted the traditional rapid fire round and ended up asking a question about Salman. The video not only featured Karan’s question and Abhishek’s answer but also Aishwarya’s reaction to the exchange.

“React in one word to the following," Karan said before naming Salman Khan. “Stop working out," Abhishek said, before adding, “Reason being because he’s known for taking off his shirt when I think he is much more than that." Aishwarya opted to not share her thoughts on his answer. Watch the video below:

Currently, Abhishek is busy with the release of his upcoming film Ghoomer. Directed by R Balki, the film also stars Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi. The film promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that intertwines emotion, drama, and sheer entertainment and is a befitting inspiring human triumphant tale against all odds. The film premiered at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023 and it received a standing ovation.

At the opening night, Abhishek shared, “I’m grateful for this platform for the world premiere of our film. Ghoomer is a labour of love. This has been Balki’s dream for a long time. I don’t think there’s any better way of giving back to a game you love so passionately, by making a film dedicated to it”.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was also moved by the film. Taking to his blog, the actor said, “So yes saw Ghoomer back to back twice .. Sunday afternoon .. and then at night again .. and the verdict is beyond mention .. simply incredible.. eyes have been in the aqua flow from the very first frame .. and when the progeny is involved, they flow copiously .. and each reaction has some wonder in their thoughts and words and deeds .. each notices something that is so endearing and appealing."

Ghoomer releases on August 18. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2.