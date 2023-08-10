Abhishek Bachchan Wants Aishwarya Rai, Mom Jaya Bachchan To Work More: 'They Have Much More To Give'

Abhishek Bachchan wants his mother Jaya Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to work more often. In a recent interview, the Ghoomer actor was asked about his mom’s comeback to the big screen with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, when Abhishek mentioned that he is a ‘terrible judge’ of his mother’s work.

“It is always emotional. With my father, I am always able to view his work as an actor. With my mother, I can’t. I am a terrible judge of her work because for me that’s maa. Like for Aishwarya and dad, I can look upon their work," he told Instant Bollywood.

Abhishek further mentioned that both, Jaya and Aishwarya have much more to give to the Indian cinema and therefore they should work more often. “One thing I can say to the two ladies in my family is I hope and I pray that do more work because as viewers of cinema, both Aishwarya and mom have already contributed so much. They have so much more to give now. It’s such an exciting time," he added.

While Jaya’s performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is already being talked about, Aishwarya made her comeback last year with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

Earlier this year, after the release of Ponniyin Selvan II, one of the social media users urged Abhishek to ‘let Aishwarya sign more movies’. “As you should! Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya,” the user wrote. However, Abhishek also quickly responded to the person and shared, “Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of Ghoomer. The film also stars Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in key roles. Ghoomer will hit theatres on August 18, 2023.