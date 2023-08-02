Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer Trailer To Release On August 3

Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the much-anticipated release of his upcoming sports feature film, Ghoomar. The talented actor took to his social media to share an intriguing motion poster of the R. Balki film. In the film, Abhishek Bachchan stars as the coach of a paraplegic cricketer played by actress Saiyami Kher. The recent social media post reveals that the long-awaited trailer for this captivating sports drama will be unveiled tomorrow. Fans and movie enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing the inspiring story on the big screen, as Ghoomar is scheduled for theatrical release on August 18.

Sharing the motion poster, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Taqdeer se Taqraa…Ghoomer Trailer out tomorrow!" The video shows intense stills of both Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in sports gear. In the next slide, the two actors are seen in the same frame. Abhishek holds the red cricket ball, and Saiyami follows his actions. The actor can be heard in the background saying, “Zindagi jab muh pe darwaza bandh karti hai, tab uuse kholna nahi todhna padta hai."

Abhishek Bachchan’s fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing him back on the big screen. A fan wrote, “Wow waiting to see my all time favourite Abhishek Bachchan." Some also praised his acting skills. One of them commented, “Only Abhishek Bachchan can pull this heavy acting," while another said, “Love his choice of roles off late!"

Ghoomer will also have its international premiere at Melbourne’s 14th Indian Film Festival on August 12. R. Balki and Abhishek jointly stated, “It’s indeed an honour and pleasure for us that Ghoomer will be the opening film at the IFFM. Ghoomer is a story of turning adversity into advantage. A story of innovation when faced with extermination. Ghoomer is a tribute to Sport and the reservoir of human resilience. It’s only fitting for a film that believes that ‘Sport makes life worth living’ to be launched in the Sport capital of the world, Australia, land of the MCG. Welcome to the first preview of Ghoomer."

The film also stars Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi. It portrays the success story of a paraplegic sportsperson who triumphs as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach. The story of Ghoomer, co-written by R Balki, Rahul Sengupta, and Rishi Virmani, is reportedly inspired by the life of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter, who despite a devastating injury to his right hand, won two Olympic gold medals.