Abhishek Banerjee-Starrer Stolen To Premiere At The Venice Film Festival 2023

Stolen, a Hindi feature film backed by Jungle Book Studio, is set to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2023. The film marks India’s only selection at the esteemed festival this year. A brainchild of producer Gaurav Dhingra, it is an action thriller led by the talented Abhishek Banerjee, Shubham, and Mia Maelzer. The film has been written by Agadbumb, Karan Tejpal and Gaurav Dhingra.

The film begins in the wee hours of a cold morning at a railway station in remote rural India. A five month old baby is stolen from the clutches of her mother, Jhumpa Mahato, an impoverished tribal woman. Two brothers, Gautam and Raman, both urbane young men, witness the kidnapping. Their already tenuous relationship is further tested while trying to help her when they become embroiled in the complexities of the investigation.

Abhishek Banerjee, said, “Stolen’s selection at the prestigious Venice Film Festival is an exhilarating news for all of us involved. I am proud to be part of a project that’s standing abreast with the finest of world cinema talent. After almost five years of mainstream acting, I was looking for edgy exciting work beyond the confines of popular cinema. I’m sure this thriller will find a place in the hearts of audiences and critics, with its unique storytelling and emotional core."

Gaurav Dhingra, producer and co-writer, said, “I feel grateful and elated. The selection of our film at Venice International Film festival 2023 vindicates my stand that we can make edge-of-the-seat content in India, designed for a global audience. While distributing my films “Angry Indian Goddesses” and “Faith Connections” in more than 70 countries, I realised the immense affinity that audiences worldwide have for stories coming from India."

Karan Tejpal, Director and co-writer said, “I am thrilled and deeply honoured to present my film at the prestigious Venice Film Festival. It has always been my lifelong dream to premiere my debut film at one of the most renowned international Film festivals."