About 25,000 Mammootty Fans To Donate Blood On Actor's Birthday

Malayalam actor Mammootty, who has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, English and Kannada films, will celebrate his 72nd birthday on September 7 this year. To make the day more special Mammoootty Fans and Welfare Association International is organising a blood donation drive around the world, including Dubai and Kerala.

Around 25,000 fans are planning to donate blood on the actor’s birthday. The Mammootty Fans and Welfare Association International Secretary, Safeed Mohammad said that the blood donation campaign will be organised in as many as 17 countries, including India. The drive will start in the last week of August.

The secretary mentioned that fan communities in UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, USA, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, UK, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia and China will also take part in the initiative.

Mammootty Fans and Welfare Association International Kerala State Committee President Arun Thiruvananthapuram said that thousands of fans are willing to donate blood in the coming week and the arrangements for extensive blood donations around 14 districts have been made. The UAE Head of the organisation Ahmed Shamim told the local media that arrangements are being made for the same.

The blood donation campaign by the actor’s fan club has been organised for the last 10 years. The drive was even followed during the COVID-19 pandemic with proper guidelines.

Mammootty will next be seen in Jeo Baby’s Kaathal: The Core. The film has Jyothika as its female lead, and it is a family drama. Apart from this, the veteran actor also has Bazooka in the pipeline alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon and Shine Tom Chacko.