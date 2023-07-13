Acid Attack Survivor Seeks Shah Rukh Khan's Help, Asks Jawan Actor To 'Make This World Inclusive'

An acid attack survivor has sought help from superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his Meer Foundation after she was reportedly denied a new bank account because she ‘can’t blink’. Recently, the survivor took to twitter to narrate her plight and urged the Jawan actor to make this world an ‘inclusive’ place for acid attack survivors too.

“Being an acid attack survivor shouldn’t prohibit me from living a dignified life. It’s unjust that I was denied a bank a/c because I can’t blink for the KYC process. Requesting @iamsrk @MeerFoundation to help me make this world inclusive for acid attack survivors," she tweeted and added the hashtag ‘I won’t blink’. Check out her tweet here:

Being an acid attack survivor shouldn't prohibit me from living a dignified life. It's unjust that I was denied a bank a/c because I can’t blink for the KYC process. Requesting @iamsrk @MeerFoundation to help me make this world inclusive for acid attack survivors #Iwontblink— pragya prasun singh (@pragyaprasun) July 12, 2023

While Shah Rukh Khan has not replied to the tweet as of now, several of his fans have expressed disappointment with the incident. Reacting to the tweet, one of the social media users wrote, “What world are we living in? How crippled is our technology? Serious action should be taken against the #bank."

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation was set up in 2003, in memory of his late father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan. The foundation has carried out several philanthropic activities ever since. It has also helped several acid attack victims. Not just this, the foundation also came forward to help people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The foundation aims to effect change at the ground level and works to build a world that empowers women. In the past, Meer foundation supported and contributed to various causes that provide support to disadvantaged women and children.