Action-Director Stunt Siva's Son Makes Debut As Fight Master With Rajinikanth's Jailer

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, will release theatrically on August 10. The film has dominated the headlines recently after the makers dropped the video of an eye-catchy track titled Kaavaalaa on July 6. The film is now in the spotlight for yet another reason.

Kevin Kumar, the son of renowned action director Stunt Siva, will also make his debut with Jailer. Kevin has shared pictures with Rajinikanth on Instagram. He wrote in the caption, “Met our great SUPERSTAR Rajinikanth and received words of inspiration, wisdom, and blessings as I’ve become a fight master following my dad’s footsteps."

Social media users congratulated Kevin and one of them commented, “This is a testament to the extreme hard work which you had done." Another expressed hope that he will soon get to collaborate with Kevin on a project.

Besides this, Jailer also make headlines for allegedly copying the music of Kaavaalaa from MG Ramachandran’s film Nadodi Mannan (1958). Several users pointed out that the composer Anirudh Ravichander lifted the tune of the flute from this song. Many of them also shared the clips which showed the similarities between the music in the two songs. Late SM Subbaiah Naidu composed the music for Nadodi Mannan.

Users mocked Anirudh for the striking similarities in both tracks. One of the users even sarcastically commented that the music composer has not copied but taken inspiration from the Nadodi Mannan song. Another tagged the makers of Jailer and asked for an explanation behind this. On the other hand, some feel that despite being copied the track is a brilliant one.

Despite the memes and jokes dominating social media, Kaavaalaa has become a hit with the audience. Tamannah Bhatia’s flawless dance moves along with Rajinikanth have received accolades from the viewers. Rajinikanth has also shown his trademark sunglass flip step in the song. This track has garnered 37 million views so far.