Actor Akash Thosar Gives Major Adventure Goals As He Makes Batata Vada By A Waterfall

Sairat fame Akash Thosar is giving major travel goals through his Instagram feed. The actor recently shared a video of him making Batata Vada in the midst of nature. The Instagram Reel opens with Akash washing potatoes in water coming down from the Sahyadri waterfall located in Marleshwar, Maharashtra. In the next frame, he can be seen chopping the potatoes into thick circular slices. He then uses a nomadic method to turn on the fire on his portable stove. In the next frame, he mixes besan and makes a paste in which he dips the slices of chopped potatoes and fries them on a pan.

He then makes two parts of the pav and adds fried fitters between the bun and takes a good bite. While relishing the Batata Vada, Akash is also enjoying the magnificent waterfall in the backdrop. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Sukh (peace)." In the video, Akash donned a neon jacket with black cargo pants with black trekking shows.

Earlier, he shared a video of himself mountain rappelling down through the same waterfall. The aerial video, taken through the drone, shows Akash in the beginning where he waves before he throws the ropes down the hill. He then started rappelling down. The video concluded with an aerial view of the glorious waterfall.

In the caption of the video, he wrote in Hindi, “Jai Shivrai, hiking is an adventure zone. If you want to do Trekking, Climbing or Rappelling on a mountain cross, first arrange a Rope, Harness and safety equipment and climbing or rappelling under the supervision of a professional team." He also mentioned that the video is made under the supervision of a professional team. Akash also advised fans to seek professional help before performing such adventure sports.

Akash Thosar will play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s role in the upcoming Marathi film titled Bal Shivaji. The film is directed by Ravi Jadhav. Bal Shivaji will reportedly go on floors by the end of this year and will be extensively shot all over Maharashtra.